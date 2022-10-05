World Markets

Ethiopian government accepts African Union invitation to peace talks

Giulia Paravicini Reuters
The Ethiopian government on Wednesday accepted an invitation by the African Union to hold peace talks in South Africa this weekend with rival Tigray forces, the national security adviser said.

Redwan Hussein, the national security adviser to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, said on Twitter that the AU invitation was consistent with the "need to have talks without preconditions."

Most Popular