Ethiopian government accepts African Union invitation to peace talks

NAIROBI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Ethiopian government on Wednesday accepted an invitation by the African Union to hold peace talks in South Africa this weekend with rival Tigray forces, the national security adviser said.

Redwan Hussein, the national security adviser to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, said on Twitter that the AU invitation was consistent with the "need to have talks without preconditions."

(Reporting by Giulia Paravicini; Editing by Aaron Ross)

((Giulia.Paravicini@thomsonreuters.com; +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: giulia.paravicini.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.