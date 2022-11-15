World Markets

Ethiopian economy to expand at least 7.5% in 2022/23 - PM Abiy

Credit: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI

November 15, 2022 — 02:15 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

NAIROBI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's economy is expected to grow by at least 7.5% in the year to July 2023, up from 6.4% last year, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told the country's parliament on Tuesday.

The nation of 115 million has been one of the world's fastest-growing economies in the past 15 years, boosted by heavy infrastructure investment, but the COVID-19 pandemic and a conflict in the Tigray region slowed expansion in the past two years.

