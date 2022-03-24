Ethiopian Airlines taps COO Mesfin Tasew to become new CEO

March 24 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines on Thursday named Chief Operating Officer Mesfin Tasew to succeed CEO Tewolde Gebremariam who is retiring early to focus on his medical treatment.

