Commodities

Ethiopian Airlines taps COO Mesfin Tasew to become new CEO

Contributor
Dawit Endeshaw Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI

Ethiopian Airlines on Thursday named Chief Operating Officer Mesfin Tasew to succeed CEO Tewolde Gebremariam who is retiring early to focus on his medical treatment.

March 24 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines on Thursday named Chief Operating Officer Mesfin Tasew to succeed CEO Tewolde Gebremariam who is retiring early to focus on his medical treatment.

(Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw; writing by George Obulutsa; editing by Jason Neely)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular