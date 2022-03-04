Ethiopian Airlines Signs MoU With Boeing To Purchase Five 777-8 Freighters

(RTTNews) - Ethiopian Airlines has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Boeing (BA), planning to purchase five 777-8 Freighters, the twin-engine freighter.

Boeing said it launched the new 777-8 Freighter in January and has already booked 34 firm orders for the model, which features the advanced technology from the new 777X family.

With payload capacity nearly identical to the 747-400 Freighter and a 30% improvement in fuel efficiency, emissions and operating costs, the 777-8 Freighter will enable a more sustainable and profitable business for operators, Boeing said.

Ethiopian Airlines currently operates nine 777 Freighters, connecting Africa with more than 40 cargo centers throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Americas.

