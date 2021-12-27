Commodities
Ethiopian Airlines says to resume using Boeing 737 Max planes in Feb

Credit: REUTERS/Matt McKnight

ADDIS ABABA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines plans to resume flying Boeing 737 Max planes on its fleet in Feb 2022, saying it was satisfied with their safety, its chief executive officer said on Monday.

In 2019, Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 bound for Kenya crashed six minutes after take-off from Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa in , killing all 157 passengers and crew.

"Safety is our top most priority .... and it guides every decision we make and all actions we take. It is in line with this guiding principle that we are now returning the B-737 MAX to service," Tewolde Gebremariam said in a statement.

(Reporting by Addis Ababa Newsrooom; editing by James Macharia Chege)

