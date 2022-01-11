Ethiopian Airlines is profitable, cash-positive -CEO

DUBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines is profitable, cash-positive and operating at close to 70% of pre-pandemic capacity, the chief executive of the African carrier said on Tuesday.

"The way we managed the crisis at Ethiopian Airlines has been extremely well," Chief Executive Tewolde Gebremariam told an industry conference in Dubai, speaking by videolink.

"We have managed it with our own internal finances. We are cash-positive. We are profitable."

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

