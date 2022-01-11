World Markets

Ethiopian Airlines is profitable, cash-positive -CEO

Contributor
Alexander Cornwell Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI

Ethiopian Airlines is profitable, cash-positive and operating at close to 70% of pre-pandemic capacity, the chief executive of the African carrier said on Tuesday.

DUBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines is profitable, cash-positive and operating at close to 70% of pre-pandemic capacity, the chief executive of the African carrier said on Tuesday.

"The way we managed the crisis at Ethiopian Airlines has been extremely well," Chief Executive Tewolde Gebremariam told an industry conference in Dubai, speaking by videolink.

"We have managed it with our own internal finances. We are cash-positive. We are profitable."

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Alexander.Cornwell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular