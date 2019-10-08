Companies

Ethiopian Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Dakar, no casualties

Diadie Ba Reuters
An Ethiopian Airlines [ETHA.UL] flight had engine trouble and made an emergency landing minutes after taking off from the airport in Senegal's capital Dakar on Tuesday, an airport spokesman said, adding nobody was injured in the incident.

The Boeing BA.N 767 jet had 90 passengers on board in addition to the crew, spokesman Tidiane Tamba told Reuters.

