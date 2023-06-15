News & Insights

Companies
AIR

Ethiopian Airlines earnings jump 20% in 2022/2023 fiscal year

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

June 15, 2023 — 11:34 am EDT

Written by Hereward Holland for Reuters ->

Adds details

June 15 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines earnings jumped 20% to $6.1 bln in the 2022/2023 fiscal year, despite the impact of Russian-Ukraine war and the increase in fuel prices, the country's state news agency reported on Thursday.

The airline transported 13.7 million passengers and 723,000 tons of cargo in the fiscal year, which ends on July 7, the company's chief executive officer Mesfin Tasew said, according to the Ethiopian News Agency.

The state-owned carrier increased its fleet by 11 passenger planes, bringing the total to 140, and converted two into cargo planes, bringing the total number of cargo planes to 15, Mesfin said.

Ethiopian Airlines introduced seven new international destinations, including Copenhagen, Atlanta, and Karachi during the budget year.

Earlier this month Mesfin said the company was evaluating possible Airbus AIR.PA and Boeing BA.Nwide-body plane orders and was expecting to make a decision by the end of the year.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland; Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((hereward.holland@thomsonreuters.com; +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: hereward.holland.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesCommoditiesWorld MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIR
BA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.