Ethiopian Airlines discloses order for five Boeing 777 freighters

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Caroline Chia

Ethiopian Airlines on Wednesday disclosed it was the unidentified carrier which had placed an order for five of Boeing Co's 777 freighters, confirming a Reuters report from March.

The airline, which operates Africa's largest cargo terminal from its Addis Ababa hub, currently has nine 777 freighters. Its fleet also includes three 737-800 converted freighters.

Boeing had disclosed an order for five freighters from an unnamed customer in its monthly report in March. Reuters subsequently reported that Ethiopian had ordered the planes to meet near-term cargo demand.

