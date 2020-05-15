Ethiopian Airlines CEO expects settlement with Boeing by end-June

Adds detail

ADDIS ABABA, May 15 (Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines expects a settlement with planemaker Boeing BA.Nby end of June over the crash of an 737 MAX plane in March 2019, CEO Tewolde Gebremariam told Reuters on Friday.

Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 bound for Kenya crashed six minutes after take-off from the capital Addis Ababa, killing all 157 passengers and crew.

"We have invited Boeing to discuss compensation. It's compensation for the grounded MAX...there is also compensation for delayed delivery of the MAX that was supposed to come and loss of revenue," he said.

"By the end of June, which is the end of our fiscal year, we should have something...meaning compensation."

The airline is also asking Boeing to compensate it for the accident's "impact on the brand", Tewolde said.

