Ethiopian Airlines Agrees To Purchase Up To 67 Boeing Jets

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA) Tuesday said Ethiopian Airlines has agreed to order 11 787 Dreamliner and 20 737 MAX airplanes with an opportunity for additional 36 jets.

This makes the the largest Boeing jet purchase by an African carrier.

Boeing has also agreed to provide cabin modification services for the carriers' existing 787 Dreamliners, the company said in a statement.

Boeing's Commercial Market Outlook for Africa projects the continent will need 1,025 airplanes over the next two decades. Africa's overall air-traffic growth is forecast at 7.4% through 2042.

