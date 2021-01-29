Ethiopia to look at all options under G20 debt framework - ministry

PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Eithiopia is looking at all options opened up by a new joint G20 framework for coordinating sovereign debt restructurings, the country's finance ministry told Reuters on Friday.

G20 countries agreed in November for the first time to a common approach for restructuring government debt to help ease the financial strain of some developing countries pushed towards the risk of default by costs of the coronavirus crisis.

Chad became on Wednesday the first country to officially request a debt restructuring under the new framework and a French finance ministry said on Thursday that Zambia and Ethiopia were most likely to follow suit.

(Reporting by Omar Mohammed; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Louise Heavens)

((leigh.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5143;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.