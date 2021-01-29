Ethiopia to look at all options under G20 debt framework - ministry

World Markets

Eithiopia is looking at all options opened up by a new joint G20 framework for coordinating sovereign debt restructurings, the country's finance ministry told Reuters on Friday.

G20 countries agreed in November for the first time to a common approach for restructuring government debt to help ease the financial strain of some developing countries pushed towards the risk of default by costs of the coronavirus crisis.

Chad became on Wednesday the first country to officially request a debt restructuring under the new framework and a French finance ministry said on Thursday that Zambia and Ethiopia were most likely to follow suit.

