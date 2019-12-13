World Markets

Ethiopia to get $3 bln funding from World Bank - prime minister

Contributor
Omar Mohammed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Friday Ethiopia will receive $3 billion from the World Bank to help strengthen reforms in its traditionally state-controlled economy.

Adds details, background

NAIROBI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Friday Ethiopia will receive $3 billion from the World Bank to help strengthen reforms in its traditionally state-controlled economy.

The announcement was made two days after the International Monetary Fund said it had reached a preliminary agreement for a three-year, $2.9 billion financing package to support Ethiopia's economic reforms.

Abiy did not give more details on the World Bank funding. He said on his Twitter account that unnamed development partners have pledged more than $3 billion in addition to the World Bank and IMF funding.

The money will go toward macroeconomic, structural and sectoral reforms, he said.

"This reaffirms both Governments’ and donors’ partnership to transition Ethiopia to a prosperous and peaceful nation," Abiy wrote.

Abiy promised to open the economy to private investment when he took office in 2018, aiming to modernise banking and telecoms and help provide jobs for more of the nation's 105 million people.

(Reporting by Omar Mohammed; Editing by George Obulutsa and Katharine Houreld)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular