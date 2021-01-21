Ethiopia Telecom reports 12% rise in H1 revenue

NAIROBI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - State-run Ethio Telecom, expected to be partly sold off as Ethiopia liberalises its economy, reported a 12% rise in first-half revenue to end-December to 25.6 billion birr ($650 million), it said on Thursday.

The government said last year it will retain a 55% stake in Ethio Telecom, with 40% going to international companies and the remainder to local investors.

Ethio Telecom said mobile voice services contributed 49% of the revenue and data services some 26%.

The company plans to launch mobile money services soon, it said, but did not give a timeframe.

In June, the telecoms regulator said it had received 12 bids for two telecom licences the government plans to award to multinational companies.

The regulator has not given a deadline for when it will award the licences.

Ethiopia's telecoms industry is considered the big prize in a push to liberalise the economy as a protected market which serves more than 110 million people.

($1 = 39.3650 birr)

(Reporting by Nairobi Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.