Ethiopia starts to sell shares in planned bourse

ADDIS ABABA, May 17 (Reuters) - Ethiopia has begun selling shares in a stock exchange it plans to start operating next year, according to a senior government official, part of the government's strategy to modernise and open-up the country's economy.

The sale, which kicked off in the capital, Addis Ababa, on Tuesday aims to raise funds for the Ethiopia Securities Exchange (ESX), said Brook Taye, head of state-run Ethiopian Capital Market Authority.

ESX will be the first bourse to operate in Ethiopia.

He said 75% of the exchange's equity would be sold to private investors, both foreign and domestic, while the remainder would be held by state-run Ethiopian Investment Holdings, the nation's sovereign wealth fund.

"Currently we are discussing (with) players in the financial sector in Ethiopia. But this would be expanded based on the interest we will receive," Brook said.

The government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been pursuing a broad plan to open the Horn of African country's economy to private investors, including foreign players to help boost growth and revenues.

Ethiopia's telecommunications sector, once a monopoly of state-owned Ethio Telecom, has been opened to private players. The banking sector too, previously restricted to the government and domestic investors, has been opened to foreign players.

(Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw; Editing by Elias Biryabarema and Sharon Singleton)

