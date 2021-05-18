World Markets

Ethiopia sovereign dollar-bonds drop after Moody's downgrade

Contributor
Karin Strohecker Reuters
Published

Ethiopia sovereign dollar-bonds fell nearly one cent after Moody's downgraded the country's rating to CAA1.

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - Ethiopia sovereign dollar-bonds fell nearly one cent after Moody's downgraded the country's rating to CAA1.

The 2024 issue XS1151974877=TE fell 0.932 cents to trade at 95.06 cents in the dollar, Tradeweb data showed.

Moody's said late on Monday that the downgrade to Caa1 from B2 reflected the view that protracted consideration of the country's application for debt relief under the G20 Common framework have increased the risk of private sector creditors incurring losses.

Ethiopia announced in January it would seek debt relief under the G20 plan to help ease the strain on some developing countries driven towards the risk of default by the costs of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Arnold)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Banking

Latest World Markets Videos

    U.K. on Track to Ease Covid Lockdown, Johnson Says

    U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says people in England will be able to hug close family and friends and meet indoors at pubs, restaurants and cinemas from next week, in the next phase of relaxing pandemic lockdown rules. (Source: Bloomberg)

    May 10, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular