World Markets

Ethiopia seeks adviser for privatisation of telecoms operator

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI

Ethiopia is looking for an adviser to help it with the partial privatisation of its state-run telecoms operator, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

NAIROBI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Ethiopia is looking for an adviser to help it with the partial privatisation of its state-run telecoms operator, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Ethiopia first announced plans to offer a minority stake in its Ethio Telecom monopoly in July and said that foreign companies will be invited to bid.

A statement from the finance ministry said it requires consultation services to help with the valuation of Ethio Telecom and how much of the business will be sold to private companies.

The government also said in July that Ethiopia will award two telecoms licences to multinational mobile companies.

The telecoms industry is considered a big prize in a push by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to liberalise the Ethiopian economy.

(Writing by George Obulutsa Editing by David Goodman)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular