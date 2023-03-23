Ethiopia says Tigray interim administration established

ADDIS ABABA, March 23 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's office of the Prime Minister said on Thursday an interim administration for the Horn of Africa country's northern region of Tigray has been established, a key step in implementation of a peace plan to end war in the area.

