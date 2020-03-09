Companies

Ethiopia says faulty sensor reading preceded Boeing crash in 2019

Contributor
Katharine Houreld Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

A faulty sensor reading and the activation of an anti-stall system on a Boeing 737 MAX preceded the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight in 2019 that killed 157 people, an interim report released by the government in Addis Ababa found.

ADDIS ABABA, March 9 (Reuters) - A faulty sensor reading and the activation of an anti-stall system on a Boeing 737 MAX preceded the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight in 2019 that killed 157 people, an interim report released by the government in Addis Ababa found.

The report said that information from sensors recording the plane's angle differed in their readings.

(Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((katharine.houreld@thomsonreuters.com; + 254 796 142 176;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets World Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular