Ethiopia says faulty sensor reading preceded Boeing crash in 2019

ADDIS ABABA, March 9 (Reuters) - A faulty sensor reading and the activation of an anti-stall system on a Boeing 737 MAX preceded the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight in 2019 that killed 157 people, an interim report released by the government in Addis Ababa found.

The report said that information from sensors recording the plane's angle differed in their readings.

(Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

