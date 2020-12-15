World Markets

Ethiopia revokes licences of 63 mining companies, state broadcaster Fana reports

Ethiopia's mines ministry has revoked the mining licences of 63 companies due to breach of contract, state-affiliated broadcaster Fana reported on Tuesday.

The mining companies whose licences were revoked were said to have breached contract rules, failed to renew their licences, or not made royalty payments, Fana reported, without providing any of the companies' names.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the details of the report with the ministry and was not immediately able to contact the companies involved.

