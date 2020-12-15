Ethiopia revokes licences of 63 mining companies - minister

Adds Kefi comment on Tulu Kapi

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ethiopia has revoked the mining licences of 63 companies due to breach of contract, the mines minister said on Tuesday without providing any names.

The mining companies whose licences were revoked were said to have breached contract rules, failed to renew their licences, or not made royalty payments, Mines Minister Takele Uma said, confirming an earlier report by state-affiliated broadcaster Fana.

Some of the companies have also been producing below standard, the ministry said, according to the report.

Uma said the list of licences and companies concerned would be released online soon.

Reuters was not immediately able to establish which companies were involved or to contact them.

Ethiopia has been seeking to bring foreign companies in to develop its mining sector. The country has deposits of minerals and metals including gold, copper, and potash - which is used to make fertilizer.

Norwegian fertilizer company Yara YAR.OL, London-listed exploration firm Kefi Gold and Copper KEFI.L, and U.S. gold miner Newmont NEM.N are among the companies with projects in Ethiopia.

Kefi Gold and Copper CEO Harry Anagnostaras-Adams said the company's Tulu Kapi gold project is not among those whose licences were revoked.

"It doesn't affect us," he told Reuters over the phone.

Tulu Kapi, in the country's west, is set to start production in end-2022, producing 160,000 ounces of gold a year in its first year.

