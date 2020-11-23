World Markets

Ethiopia plans to sell 45% of telecoms monopoly Ethio

Contributor
Duncan Miriri Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI

Ethiopia plans to sell a 45% stake in its Ethio Telecom monopoly, an adviser to the state minister of finance said, as the government pursues the liberalisation of the sector despite an armed conflict in the north of the country. [nL1N2I90B6]

Adds details

NAIROBI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Ethiopia plans to sell a 45% stake in its Ethio Telecom monopoly, an adviser to the state minister of finance said, as the government pursues the liberalisation of the sector despite an armed conflict in the north of the country.

Ethiopia's telecoms industry is considered the big prize in a push to liberalise the African country's economy because of a huge protected market, which serves around 100 million people.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is attempting to energise underperforming state-run sectors with reforms.

"It is 40% to all interested bidders and 5% will be dedicated to Ethiopians. The 55% will remain with the government of Ethiopia," Brook Taye, senior adviser at the ministry of finance, told Reuters.

Ethiopia's government expects the sale to take nine months, Brook told Reuters last week, while it will also issue tenders for two new operating licences in December, a process which is expected to take three to four months.

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why now is the case for international markets

    Franklin Templeton Head of Global Index Portfolio Management Dina Ting joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why now is the case for international markets and how recent market events have created new opportunities.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular