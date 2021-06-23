Ethiopia issues tender to buy 400,000 tonnes of wheat -trade

World Markets

The Ethiopian government has issued an international tender to buy about 400,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

HAMBURG, June 23 (Reuters) - The Ethiopian government has issued an international tender to buy about 400,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is July 19, they said, adding that the tender is being undertaken in cooperation with United Nations agencies.

The tender specified that the wheat should be supplied with bags and delivery take place between 70 and 90 days after the signing of the contract, the traders said.

Ethiopia is battling the impact of drought and internal conflict. Crops in Ethiopia and elsewhere in East Africa are also suffering from swarms of locusts.

The country has issued a series of wheat tenders in recent months but purchases have been hampered by a lack of participation by trading houses.

