Ethiopia issues tender to buy 400,000 tonnes of wheat -trade

HAMBURG, June 23 (Reuters) - The Ethiopian government has issued an international tender to buy about 400,000 tonnes of milling wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is July 19, they said, adding that the tender is being undertaken in cooperation with United Nations agencies.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Writing by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman )

