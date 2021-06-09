Ethiopia issues new tender to buy 400,000 tonnes wheat -trade

Adds details from paragraph 4

HAMBURG, June 9 (Reuters) - The Ethiopian government has issued an international tender to buy some 400,000 tonnes of milling wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is June 14.

The tender is being undertaken in cooperation with United Nations agencies, they said.

The new tender seeks two lots of 200,000 tonnes each with the seller also to supply bags. The wheat should be delivered within 70 to 90 days of contract award.

Ethiopia is battling the impact of drought, which has devastated farms in some regions, and internal conflict. Crops in Ethiopia and elsewhere in East Africa are also suffering from swarms of locusts.

But it has struggled to buy wheat in international markets in recent months.

"Past tenders issued by Ethiopia have had highly complex terms and were too uncertain for many trading houses," said one trader. "This meant a lack of participation, although the volumes sought were large.

"I think it will be welcome to have an international organisation involved this time."

Ethiopia is believed to have received only one offer in a large tender to buy about 400,000 tonnes of milling wheat that closed in late April.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.