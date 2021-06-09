World Markets

Ethiopia issues new tender to buy 400,000 tonnes wheat -trade

Michael Hogan Reuters
HAMBURG, June 9 (Reuters) - The Ethiopian government has issued an international tender to buy some 400,000 tonnes of milling wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is June 14.

The tender is being undertaken in cooperation with United Nations agencies, they said.

