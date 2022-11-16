World Markets

Ethiopia invites bids for Ethio Telecom stake, new telecom licence - Fana

Credit: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI

November 16, 2022 — 04:11 am EST

Written by George Obulutsa for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

NAIROBI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Ethiopia has invited international companies to bid for a 40% stake in state-owned Ethio Telecom, state-affiliated Fana quoted Finance Minister Ahmed Shide as saying on Wednesday.

Fana also reported that the finance ministry had invited international companies to bid for a license for what would be the country's third telecom company.

In March, the government said it had postponed the planned partial privatisation of Ethio Telecom because of the prevailing economic environment domestically and globally.

The government had launched a tendering process in June 2021 for the partial sale.

In December, it had also suspended the tender process for a telecom licence after inviting proposals in September 2021.

(Reporting by George Obulutsa Editing by Alexander Winning)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.