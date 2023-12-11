Ethiopia investor call scheduled Thursday after bondholder talks break down

By Dawit Endeshaw

ADDIS ABABA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Ethiopia will hold an investor call with its international bondholders on Thursday, a senior finance ministry official said after it announced on Friday it could not pay a $33 million bond coupon due on Monday which would put in on track to default.

Ethiopia previously secured an interim agreement on a debt service suspension for 2023 and 2024 from its official bilateral creditors other than China after reaching a separate suspension deal with China.

The finance ministry said in a statement on Monday that it would "seek a broadly similar treatment" from the holders of its single $1 billion international bond maturing in December 2024. XS1151974877=TE

"In light of recent agreements entered with our other external creditors around external debt service suspension, it would be important to treat all our creditors equitably," the ministry said.

Non-payment of the bond coupon would put Ethiopia, which requested a debt overhaul under the G20 Common Framework in early 2021, on track to default after the grace period of 14 days expires.

In contrast to Friday's statement that Ethiopia was not in a position to make Monday's interest payment, Eyob Tekalign, State Minister of Fiscal Policy and Public Finance, told Reuters in a text message that "authorities' intention is to remain current on our obligations".

"We will have a call with our Eurobond investors on Thursday December 18th," Eyob said.

The combined cost of the COVID-19 pandemic and a civil war in its northern Tigray region that ended in November 2022 has left Ethiopia, long seen as one of Africa's most promising economies, struggling to pay its debts.

"The discussion with few bondholders did not bear fruit as we did not agree on terms," Eyob said.

"We are confident that we can work out a plan that works for both of us and have a good chance of being accepted by the (Official Creditor Committee) OCC (hence the need for broadly similar treatment)."

The eurobond is currently bid at a price of 60.7 cents on the dollar, with a yield of more than 62.5%.

Ethiopia is also seeking a four-year loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has said discussions with the government are ongoing and a staff visit to the country is "likely to take place early next year."

(Reporting by Dawit Endesaw, Writing by Rachel Savage; Editing by Aaron Ross, William Maclean)

