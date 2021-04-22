Ethiopia gets few offers in 430,000 tonne wheat tenders- trade

HAMBURG, April 22 (Reuters) - An Ethiopian government agency is believed to have received only one offer in a tender to 400,000 tonnes of milling wheat which closed on Tuesday, European traders said on Thursday.

One trading house is believed to have offered the full 400,000 tonnes at around $313 a tonne c&f, traders said in initial assessments.

Two trading houses were believed to have submitted offers in a separate tender for 30,000 tonnes of milling wheat which closed on April 15, they said. Participants in the 30,000 tonne tender were said to be Promising International and Falconbridge Resources.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

