Ethiopia gets few offers in 430,000 tonne wheat tenders- trade

Michael Hogan Reuters
HAMBURG, April 22 (Reuters) - An Ethiopian government agency is believed to have received only one offer in a tender to 400,000 tonnes of milling wheat which closed on Tuesday, European traders said on Thursday.

One trading house is believed to have offered the full 400,000 tonnes at around $313 a tonne c&f, traders said in initial assessments.

Two trading houses were believed to have submitted offers in a separate tender for 30,000 tonnes of milling wheat which closed on April 15, they said. Participants in the 30,000 tonne tender were said to be Promising International and Falconbridge Resources.

