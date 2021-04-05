Ethiopia extends deadline for new telecoms licence bids to April 26

World Markets

Ethiopia has extended the deadline for telecoms firms to bid for new operating licences by three weeks to April 26, the sector regulator said on Monday, citing requests from interested companies to adjust their offers to a "Covid market environment".

The Horn of Africa nation has one of the world’s last closed telecoms markets which is considered the big prize in a push to liberalise the economy.

Despite a six-month old conflict in the northern Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed pressed ahead with the auction of the new licences and the sale of a 45% stake in state monopoly Ethio Telecoms.

