Ethiopia creditors appoint Newstate, Weil ahead of restructuring talks

December 07, 2023 — 05:55 pm EST

Written by Rodrigo Campos and Marc Jones for Reuters ->

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A group of foreign holders of Ethiopia's single dollar bond have appointed Newstate Partners and Weil, Gotshal & Manges as their financial and legal advisors respectively, two sources told Reuters.

The $1 billion bond ET115197487=, maturing in December 2024, trades at 61 cents on the dollar - not far from a one-year low near 59 cents that it hit last month. The government said last month it intends to restructure the note.

A $33 million coupon payment is due on Dec. 11.

This creditor group will then be advised by the same firms a separate group of creditors hired in the long-running Zambia restructuring, which was badly derailed in late November and is being reworked.

Newstate declined to comment.

Weil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ethiopia's government requested a debt rework with official creditors in early 2021 under the G20's Common Framework restructuring process, but progress was initially delayed by a two-year civil war that resolved in a truce in late 2022.

Ethiopia's agreement with its bilateral creditors other than China, to suspend debt payments until 2025, is contingent on the country reaching a loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before March 31.

