World Markets

Ethiopia conducted election in a 'credible' manner, AU observers say

Contributor
Ayenat Mersie Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER

Ethiopia's parliamentary polls, held on Monday, were conducted in a "credible" manner, the African Union's election observer mission said on Wednesday.

Adds background

ADDIS ABABA, June 23 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's parliamentary polls, held on Monday, were conducted in a "credible" manner, the African Union's election observer mission said on Wednesday.

"Overall the election and election day processes were conducted in an orderly, peaceful and credible manner," former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, the head of the mission of 100 observers, told a news conference in Addis Ababa as authorities continued counting ballots.

The election in the country of 109 million people has been billed by the government as the first free vote in the country's history. But it has been marred by an opposition boycott, war and reports of irregularities in some areas.

Authorities were unable to hold elections in four of Ethiopia's 10 regions on Monday, though polling took place a day late in one of those regions, Sidama, on Tuesday, according to the elections board.

The board was expected to hold a news conference later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ayenat Mersie; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Andrew Heavens, William Maclean)

((maggie.fick@thomsonreuters.com; +254 798 985 128;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    IMF's Georgieva: Poorer Nations Hit by Climate, Pandemic

    IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says poorer nations are struggling with pandemic-fueled debt and desperately need help. She speaks to Bloomberg's Haslinda Amin following an IMF panel. (Source: Bloomberg)

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular