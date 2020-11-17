Ethiopia carries out air strikes in Tigray, PM says surrender ultimatum over

Adds PM on surrender ultimatum

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's National Defense Forces carried out "precision led and surgical air operations" outside of Tigray's capital Makelle, the government's emergency task-force said on Tuesday, amid a near two-week long conflict with defiant local leaders.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also said on Tuesday that a three-day surrender ultimatum issued to Tigray special forces and their allied militia was over.

"Following the expiration of this deadline, the final critical act of law enforcement will be done in the coming days," Abiy wrote on Facebook.

There was no immediate comment from Tigray's leaders.

