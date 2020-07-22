Companies
Ethiopia Airlines cargo plane catches fire at Shanghai airport

SHANGHAI, July 22 (Reuters) - An Ethiopian Airlines cargo plane caught fire at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, The Paper, a Chinese news website backed by the Shanghai government, reported.

Shanghai's fire department said, in a posting on its Weibo account, that it has dispatched 18 fire trucks to put out the fire and no casualties have been reported by so far.

