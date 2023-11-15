News & Insights

Ethiopia agrees debt-service suspension with official creditors

November 15, 2023 — 03:07 am EST

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Ethiopia has reached an agreement in principle with its official bilateral creditors on an interim debt-service suspension on its official bilateral debt, its finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ethiopia requested the debt-service suspension while carrying out programme discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and seeking to conclude debt restructuring negotiations with official bilateral creditors under the G20's Common Framework, the finance ministry added.

"Ethiopia is currently holding discussions with the IMF with the objective of reaching an agreement on a set of policies and reforms that could underpin the adoption by the IMF Executive Board of a new programme for Ethiopia," it said.

The ministry added that it intended to initiate consultations with holders of its $1 billion 2024 Eurobond with the aim of securing a debt restructuring.

