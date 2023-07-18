Ethio Telecom's full-year revenues up 23.5%, CEO says

Adds detail on subscribers, context in paragraphs 2-4
ADDIS ABABA, July 18 (Reuters) - Ethiopian state-owned telecoms company Ethio Telecom's revenues were 75.8 billion birr ($1.39 billion) in its latest financial year, up 23.5% on the previous year, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
CEO Frehiwot Tamiru also told a news conference that the company's total subscribers had risen 8% to 72 million.
Subscribers to its financial service, known as Telebirr, rose to 34.3 million.
The government is planning to sell a stake of up to 45% in Ethio Telecom, after reviving a previously postponed privatisation process in November.
($1 = 54.6894 birr)
(Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw Editing by Alexander Winning)
