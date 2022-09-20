Ethicon To Source Eastman Renew Materials For Medical Device Sterile-barrier Packaging

(RTTNews) - Eastman (EMN) has announced an agreement with Ethicon, a Johnson & Johnson MedTech Company, to source Eastman Renew materials for its medical device sterile-barrier packaging. Powered by Eastman's molecular recycling technologies, Ethicon will use Eastar Renew 6763 copolyester for its medical device sterile barrier packaging.

Eastman noted that with the agreement, Ethicon becomes the first healthcare company to use medical-grade Eastman Renew materials in its product packaging.

Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day.

