Ethernity Networks Sees Shift in Shareholder Voting Rights

November 13, 2024 — 12:07 pm EST

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (GB:ENET) has released an update.

Ethernity Networks Ltd has announced a significant change in its shareholder structure, with New Technology Capital Group reducing its voting rights in the company from 21.64% to 16.38%, as of November 13, 2024. This shift could impact the company’s governance and decision-making dynamics, making it a point of interest for investors and market watchers.

