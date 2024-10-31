News & Insights

Ethernity Networks Sees Major Shareholder Shift

October 31, 2024 — 12:17 pm EDT

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (GB:ENET) has released an update.

Ethernity Networks Ltd has seen a significant change in its shareholder structure, with New Technology Capital Group, LLC and its affiliates now holding 21.64% of the company’s voting rights. This major acquisition marks a substantial increase from their previous position of below 5%, highlighting a strategic move by the shareholder. Investors may want to keep an eye on potential impacts this could have on Ethernity’s market performance.

