Ethernity Networks Reports Major Change in Shareholdings

December 03, 2024 — 11:42 am EST

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (GB:ENET) has released an update.

Ethernity Networks Ltd, a non-UK issuer, has reported a significant change in its voting rights, with Mahfuz Chowdhury acquiring a 3.33% share. This adjustment in shareholdings might impact the company’s stock dynamics and investor strategies. Such shifts are closely watched by market participants interested in the influence of major stakeholders.

