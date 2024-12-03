Ethernity Networks Reports Major Change in Shareholdings

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (GB:ENET) has released an update.

Ethernity Networks Ltd, a non-UK issuer, has reported a significant change in its voting rights, with Mahfuz Chowdhury acquiring a 3.33% share. This adjustment in shareholdings might impact the company’s stock dynamics and investor strategies. Such shifts are closely watched by market participants interested in the influence of major stakeholders.

