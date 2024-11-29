News & Insights

Ethernity Networks CEO Boosts Shareholding Confidence

November 29, 2024 — 06:57 am EST

Ethernity Networks Ltd. (GB:ENET) has released an update.

Ethernity Networks Ltd’s CEO, David Levi, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 1,860,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 0.13p each. This move raises his total holdings to 31,817,398 shares, representing 3.53% of the company’s share capital. The transaction reflects Levi’s confidence in Ethernity’s potential within the semiconductor technology sector.

