Ethereum’s Ether Cryptocurrency Sets New All-Time Price High Above $1,450

Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
The price of ether (ETH), the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain network, soared to record levels on Sunday.

  • Prices hit $1,454.32 – topping the previous all-time high of $1,439.33 set only last week – before settling back to $1,447.77, up more than 17% in the last 24 hours.
  • While ETH has trailed its larger cryptocurrency sibling, bitcoin (BTC), in its journey to new lifetime highs, it has outpaced the top cryptocurrency on a year-to-date basis with an 88% increase. BTC has risen 10.98% so far this year.

