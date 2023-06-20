Ethereum: Five Waves Up – Going Higher?!

FXEmpire.com -

Five Waves Up

Ethereum (ETH) made an almost picture-perfect Fibonacci-based impulse pattern, see here, from last week’s low where green waves 1, 3, and 5 topped and bottomed almost precisely where they ideally should (green boxes). See Figure 1 below. Red W-ii/b should now be underway as the price action since the June 17 high at $1760 is messy, i.e., overlapping, and thus corrective. Note green W-1 comprised five (grey) waves as well, which also adhered well to the Fibonacci-based impulse pattern. This is the first time we have seen it this good and evident in a while.

After Five Waves Up, Expect Three Down and at Least Another Five Waves Up

Figure 1

So, red W-i/a has most likely topped, and red W-ii/b to ideally $1690+/15 should now be underway but may already have bottomed yesterday at around $1700. Thus, the next rally will announce itself on a break above $1760 and should then target at least $1800 but preferably ~$1925+ for red W-iii/c (not shown in Figure 1). Thus, a low-risk/high-reward setup is in play because ETH must hold last week’s low at $1622 to allow for this path to unfold.

