Ethereum Weekly Price Forecast – Ethereum Continues to Show Signs of Life

Ethereum fell significantly during the course of the trading week to reach down to the 20 week EMA. The $2,100 level underneath is going to offer support and it does look like we are trying to bounce from there. That being said, the market has seen the $2,100 level in the past as significant resistance, so I do think it holds up as support.

The candlestick is of course a very negative one, but I think what we’ve got is a situation where we continue to bounce around between the $2,100 level and the $2,500 level. In general, this is a situation where Ethereum is going to follow Bitcoin, which is typical, and Bitcoin looks like it’s trying to turn things back around, so I do think that If we can break above the $2,500 level, then it’s likely that we could go looking to the $2,700 level.

Anything above the $2,700 level then opens up a move to the $3,000 level. On the other hand, I don’t have any real interest in trying to short the Ethereum market, at least not unless of course Bitcoin falls apart. As things stand right now, it looks like it’s probably going to be a relatively positive year for cryptocurrencies. That being said, we will have the occasional shakeup, so you need to be cautious with your position sizing. Ultimately, I think Ethereum is going to benefit from several other ecosystems riding on its back, as it is the basis for so many other crypto projects. That being said, it will be interesting to see if we get an ETF for Ethereum.

