Ethereum Weekly Price Forecast – Ethereum Continues to Consolidate

Ethereum Forecast Video for 22-01-2024

FXEmpire.com -

Ethereum Weekly Technical Analysis

Ethereum has had a choppy week as we continue to hang around the $2,500 level. This is an area that has been significant support in the past as well as resistance. And now I think we have to take a look at the overall picture of the last several years. After all, we are at a major level that a lot of people have been paying attention to. Because of this, I think we see quite a bit of noisy action in this general vicinity right now.

As the $2,500 level has been so important, I think given enough time, if we can break above the weekly candlestick from the previous week, then the Ethereum market could very well go looking toward the $3,500 level over the longer term. On the other hand, if we turn around and break down below this week’s candlestick, then we could go down to the $2,300 level to offer support.

In general, this is a market that I think continues to see a lot of volatility. And as we are at such an important level on longer term charts, it makes sense that we grind sideways more than anything else. That being said, the crypto markets do look like they are going to try to be fairly positive in 2024. So, I suspect that pullbacks will eventually be bought into as a potential value play. With this being the case, I think you need to look at this through a value prism more than anything else, as we continue to see plenty of buyers overall.

