Ethereum Transaction Fees Set a Record Once Again as DeFi Becomes Even Pricier

Ethereum transaction fees have soared to new all-time highs for the second time in three weeks, according to on-chain data analyzed by CoinDesk.

As of Tuesday, average and median transaction fees have skyrocketed to record highs of $10.33 and $5.68, respectively.

Average fees reached record highs of $6.04 on Aug. 13, as CoinDesk previously reported, while median fees stayed just below their all-time highs of $3.03.

Steep network fees are a âdouble-edged swordâ for Ethereum, said Wilson Withiam, Ethereum analyst at Messari, in a private message with CoinDesk. âThey can ward off potential users,â he noted. But rising fees also signify âan increase in network utilization and demand for block space.â

As fees increase, entities responsible for large on-chain transaction volume are searching for techniques to reduce pressure on the network.

For example, leading stablecoin Tether (USDT), the second largest consumer of Ethereum gas fees, will âinvestigateâ the addition of an Ethereum-scaling technique called zk-rollups that allows transactions to be batched off-chain and reduce transaction pressure on the network.

âThe idea behind zk-rollups is aggregating multiple operations (transfers, smart contract calls, â¦) into one single L1 transaction that âcompressâ all the underlying transactions,â Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino said in an email to CoinDesk. âZk-rollups are at the moment the most comprehensive L2 solution for the Ethereum scalability problem.â

As transaction fees continue to increase, largely caused by the continued explosion of decentralized finance (DeFi), this is causing DeFi to âslowly become a game reserved for the wealthy,â Withiam said.

