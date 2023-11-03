Ethereum, THORChain and Uniswap Price Forecast: The Bulls Take Charge

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Ethereum trading at $1796.7, signaling a bullish trend with a key pivot at $1783.1.

THORChain surges 6.79% to $2.99, but its RSI of 72.24 suggests possible overbuying.

Uniswap showcases a pivotal support at $4.39, influenced by Fibonacci retracement.

Ethereum Price Prediction

Ethereum Chart

Ethereum is currently trading at $1796.7, marking a 0.34% increase over the past 24 hours. Analyzing the 4-hour chart, the asset displays several noteworthy features.

The pivot point sits at $1783.1, and for resistance levels, we see the immediate at $1918.8, followed by $1880.0 and $1842.7. On the downside, the immediate support is at $1744.2, with subsequent levels at $1709.7 and $1675.7.

The RSI stands at 52.95, slightly leaning towards a bullish sentiment, given that it’s just above the 50 mark. Ethereum’s current position over its 50-Day EMA (value $1790.4) further confirms a short-term bullish trend. The chart showcases an upward trendline supporting price action around the $1783.1 pivot, suggesting potential bullish momentum.

This, combined with the candlestick patterns that denote a balance between buying and selling pressures, accentuates the significance of the pivot point.

Conclusively, Ethereum exhibits a bullish trend, and it’s anticipated to approach the $1918.8 resistance in the near future, contingent upon maintaining this momentum.

THORChain Price Prediction

RUNE Chart

Today, THORChain is trading at $2.99, marking a significant 6.79% rise over the past 24 hours. Examining the daily chart, a pivot point becomes evident at $2.91. On the bullish side, resistances line up at $3.12, followed by $3.28 and then $3.40. On the flip side, support is present at $2.74, with subsequent levels at $2.31 and $2.12.

Shifting our gaze to the technical indicators, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 72.24. Notably, an RSI exceeding 70 is often seen as a sign of overbought conditions, hinting at potential profit-taking or a minor pullback in the near future.

An RSI reading above 50 indicates bullish sentiment, while below 50 suggests bearish sentiment. This points to a robust bullish sentiment for THORChain, although it may be venturing into overextended territory.

Focusing on moving averages, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is located at $2.04. With the price comfortably above this 50 EMA, it implies a prevailing short-term bullish trend.

A clearly defined “Upward Channel Breakout” pattern is observed on the chart. This is a bullish sign, especially when the asset has moved above the channel as seen here.

In conclusion, the overarching trend for THORChain appears bullish. In the short term, considering its current momentum and technical signs, THORChain seems poised to challenge the resistance at $3.12 soon. However, given the elevated RSI, traders should proceed with caution.

Uniswap Price Prediction

Uniswap Chart

The Uniswap‘s (UNI) performance against Tether (USDT) on daily timeframe exhibits key observations include the Fibonacci retracement, which shows UNI finding support around $4.39 (23.6% Fibo level) and a recent bounce from this point.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands neutrally at 52, neither overbought nor oversold. The 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), set at $4.33, appears to be acting as a dynamic resistance, with recent candlesticks hovering around this mark.

UNI experienced a recent sharp uptrend with a subsequent retracement. Immediate support and resistance levels are identified at $4.39 and $4.71 USDT, respectively.

Overall, UNI’s price action is delicately poised, navigating crucial Fibonacci levels and the 50 EMA.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.