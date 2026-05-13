Is Ethereum Still Worth Buying After Being Overtaken by Faster Networks?

Key Points

Many blockchains are now faster and cheaper than Ethereum.

It's still the network with the most on-chain capital by far.

It might not be significantly slower than its peers for much longer.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum ›

Even if the interface for your investment account might be a bit clunky sometimes, generally speaking, almost everyone expects their financial technologies to perform fairly quickly. On that front, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) processes about 15 to 36 transactions per second (TPS), and the average token swap is completed in around 12 seconds as of May 8. But that paltry sum looks embarrassing when stacked against the competition. Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), for instance, processes as many as 4,700 TPS. It also wraps up swaps in around a second.

So is there any point in ever buying Ethereum, given how much slower and lower-throughput it is compared to Solana and other competitors?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Speed isn't the only factor, but it's an important one

First, let's get a more thorough understanding of how Ethereum shapes up compared to other leading chains like XRP and Cardano on the basis of its speed, throughput, and transaction costs.

Chain Real-world TPS Transaction settlement time Average swap cost Ethereum 15-36 12-30 seconds $0.30 Solana 1,000-4,700 1-2 seconds $0.001 XRP 1,500 3-5 seconds $0.0002 Cardano 12 20 seconds $0.09

As you can see, only Cardano fares worse on settlement speed, and even that's forgivable considering that its transaction costs are quite a bit lower. However, speed isn't the only thing that separates a good crypto chain to invest in from one that's not worth your capital.

But before writing off this coin entirely, don't forget that the crypto-financial system runs on liquidity, not velocity.

Ethereum hosts roughly $166 billion in stablecoins. That's just over half the roughly $323 billion global stablecoin supply. In contrast, while Solana's stablecoin pool has tripled in the past year, it still totals about $15 billion.

That's important because stablecoins are capital that's parked on-chain, ready to be lent, swapped, or invested into promising projects or growth segments. The size of Ethereum's stablecoin base is a big part of the reason why institutional players have overwhelmingly chosen it as their launching ground for future crypto operations. In other words, asset managers don't need instant transaction finality to rebalance a Treasury portfolio so much as they need deep liquidity, and Ethereum is unmatched there.

Upgrades might help to close the gap

Another thing that mitigates Ethereum's disadvantages in speed is that its next update, Glamsterdam, is scheduled to launch in mid-2026. It introduces parallel transaction processing, letting the network execute multiple operations simultaneously instead of one at a time, and likely reducing transaction times and fees at the same time.

That won't erase Solana's lead overnight, and that chain in particular will probably always be faster than Ethereum, as speed is one of its main focuses.

Still, Ethereum's intent to make progress on this issue is more than enough to discard the idea of immediately selling it. If its recent progress on cutting gas prices is anything to go by -- they're down by 99% over the last five years -- it'll eventually be quite snappy regardless of where it is in the pecking order right now.

Should you buy stock in Ethereum right now?

Before you buy stock in Ethereum, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ethereum wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $460,826!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,345,285!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 983% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 13, 2026.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum, Solana, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.