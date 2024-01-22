Ethereum, Solana, XRP, Cardano Bundle In Red Though Crypto King Ethereum Could Still Outperform Bitcoin, Says Analyst

While the crypto board is declining amid Grayscale’s offloading Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), a crypto analyst believed Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) could likely outperform Bitcoin.

What Happened: Until midday trade, the cryptocurrency board was drenched in red amidst Grayscale offloading Bitcoin holdings worth $2.14 billion.

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) saw a 9.4% decline followed by a 6% decrease in Ethereum. Also, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) saw a 4.6% and 5.9% drop, respectively.

While Ethereum’s weekly and monthly performance do not highlight significant gains, in the past two months it reported a 13.4% surge significantly higher compared to 7% in Bitcoin gains.

Ethereum's Strengths: Ethereum is adding feathers to its cap with the Dencun upgrade hitting the network’s three testnets in early 2024. This will increase transaction speed and lower gas fees.

Cointelegraph cited Nebojsa Urosevic, co-founder of Ethereum development platform Tenderly, who believed Dencun to mostly lower rollup transaction costs by up to 10 times, depending on blob space demand.

Lookonchain data indicated whales are significantly accumulating Ethereum today totaling 26,841 Ethereum worth $64.5 million. Around 7,779 Ethereum ($18.7M) was withdrawn from Binance while 8,077 Ethereum ($19.4M) from Bitfinex. Similarly, there were many other transactions indicating withdrawals from Binance and Kraken.

Based on DefiLlama data, Ethereum’s total value locked over the past month saw a 9.1% surge to $32.3 billion.

Analyst Opinion: MN Trading CEO and founder Michaël van de Poppe believed Ethereum would outperform Bitcoin in the upcoming period.

I personally believe that #Ethereum is going to outperform #Bitcoin in the upcoming period and it has started since the ETF approval.

Massive weekly bullish divergence created, but facing crucial resistance at 0.06 BTC.

Some more consolidation and then we're likely going up. pic.twitter.com/lBn9zj4bsO

— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) January 22, 2024

In another tweet, he also said that while Bitcoin is in the range of accumulation, altcoins “are in stages to be bought as those 20-40% dips are a great opportunity.”

Altcoin Daily tweets, “Ethereum is having an infinite halving”

