Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Quant: 3 Tokens to Watch Today

What happened

Investors of all stripes continue to be on edge, with high-level uncertainty driving many investors to seek out safety. While this has meant a mostly red week for top cryptocurrencies, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), and Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) have each recovered nicely today. These three tokens appreciated 2.4%, 3.7%, and 11.1% over the past 24 hours, as of 12:30 p.m. ET.

Ethereum appears to be getting a boost from this year's annual ETHDenver conference, the world's largest Web3 hackathon aimed at driving developer interest and promoting new blockchain projects to enthusiasts from around the world.

Shiba Inu recovered some of yesterday's losses, with this past weekend providing another route for investors in this meme token.

Quant has seen one of the more impressive recoveries in early trading today, surging by a double-digit percentage on speculation that this network's OS, providing for the global connection of blockchains, could be a key beneficiary of central bank digital currency adoption.

So what

There's a lot to unpack with today's choppy price action in the crypto world. It's still a "weekend" for equity traders in the U.S., meaning trading volumes for cryptocurrencies are likely to continue to trend lower until tomorrow. However, the 24/7 nature of the crypto markets provides for an intriguing look into what may be in store for risk assets tomorrow. With highly speculative tokens such as Shiba Inu making up some of this weekend's losses, perhaps there's some hope that tomorrow won't be utterly terrible for stocks.

Developer interest in Ethereum and other altcoin networks appears to be one of the key drivers of today's positive price action in the crypto world. The ETHDenver hackathon is a big deal, and appears to be driving interest around Web3 projects more than is typical today.

Similarly, pockets of interest appear to be forming around specific networks such as Quant, which may benefit from exogenous factors that prove to be headwinds for other networks. This is a project investors may want to keep on their radar, given its recent performance relative to the overall market.

Now what

Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and Quant are three very unique projects targeting different investor types. However, the fact that these three projects are each recovering meaningfully today may be a positive sign for investors who are concerned that risk-off, bearish sentiment has fully grasped the market.

For now, all three of these tokens remain on my watchlist and are cryptos I'll be watching closely in the coming weeks. It appears the trajectory of these projects is still on the downtrend. That said, as we've seen in the past, significant recoveries can come at any time. Whether today is the start of such a recovery is a whole other discussion, but this jolt fo upward momentum could be a positive sign for investors as we head into a shortened week.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ethereum wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Chris MacDonald owns Ethereum. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Ethereum and Quant. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.